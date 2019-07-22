State prison parolee found in Roseville with documents stolen from 80 victims, sheriff says

Forest Locke, 29, of Roseville.

A Roseville parolee was arrested on suspicion of identity theft last week after authorities found documents stolen from more than 80 people, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a suspicious person and found Forest Locke, 29, in front of his home near Hap Arnold Loop, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Locke was out on parole from the state prison system at the time, according to the news release, and deputies initiated a parole search.

The search turned up stolen documents from more than 80 victims, “including, but not limited to social security numbers and bank/credit card statements.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Locke was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, false impersonation and conspiracy, and booked into the South Placer County jail on July 14. His bail is set at $165,000.

Placer Superior Court records show Locke had been sentenced in 2015 to six years in state prison for charges of robbery and burglary, also occurring in Roseville.

SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019.