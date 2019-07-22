Crime - Sacto 911
See the massive house fire crews fought in Lincoln
Watch huge flames shoot out of house in Lincoln as firefighters arrive
Crews battled a massive house fire on Sunday in the 900 block of Santorini Lane in Lincoln.
Lincoln Fire Department, Rocklin Fire, Roseville Fire and Cal Fire crews all responded to the blaze around 7:15 p.m., attacking the flames while trying to protect surround houses.
There were no injuries, but video shows massive flames shooting up from the house that was deemed “a total loss,” according to Lincoln Fire Department. Neighbors were evacuated.
An investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause.
Volunteers brought water and Gatorade to help hydrate and cool the firefighters as temperatures remained hot through the evening, the Lincoln Fire Department said in a Facebook post.
Comments