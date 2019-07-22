Sheriff releases video of suspect vehicle in 2017 cold-case fatal shooting

Video believed to show homicide suspect released in Sacramento County cold case The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released video surveillance footage that detectives believe may show a suspect vehicle connected to a June 2017 homicide. The shooting resulted in the death of J’uan Parker, 24. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released video surveillance footage that detectives believe may show a suspect vehicle connected to a June 2017 homicide. The shooting resulted in the death of J’uan Parker, 24.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has released video surveillance footage that detectives believe may show a suspect vehicle connected to a June 2017 homicide.

The footage and newly released details involve the June 12, 2017, cold-case shooting death of J’uan Lee Parker in the Parkway area, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said in a video news release posted Monday.

Parker, 24, and another 24-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds about 10:15 p.m. on the 5000 block of J Parkway, with Parker in the driver’s seat of a red sedan. Parker died while the other man, a passenger in his vehicle, was critically injured but survived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The video released Monday shows a dark-colored sedan, believed to be a Nissan Versa, that appears to follow Parker’s vehicle at the intersection, near the scene of the shooting a few minutes before it happened.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the video, the Nissan is stopped in the middle lane of Florin Road at a red light, heading eastbound. After the red sedan crosses the intersection, traveling south on East Parkway and passing in front of the Nissan, the Nissan turns on its turn signal and makes an illegal right turn from the center lane, following Parker’s vehicle.

The video is taken from a red-light camera at 10:13 p.m., a few minutes before the shooting, according to Deterding.

No suspects had been identified by authorities following the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the 2017 shooting or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.