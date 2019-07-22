Officers ‘followed the blood’ to find attempted murder suspect in Lincoln, police say

Pamela Pallas, 53, of Lincoln.

A Lincoln woman faces several charges after allegedly firing a shotgun into an occupied home Sunday night, police said.

Pamela Pallas, 53, of Lincoln, was arrested late Sunday on suspicion of attempted murder, shooting at an occupied dwelling, elder abuse and burglary, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

About 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1000 block of 6th Street after receiving a call about gunshots and broken glass. A male victim inside the residence later told police that Pallas shot into the home and broke several windows. The victim told police he shot back at Pallas in self-defense, police said.

Another resident of the home told police that Pallas said she was at the home to kill the first resident.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police arrived at the scene to find a significant amount of blood in and around the house, the news release said.

“Officers followed the blood to the backyard where they located Pallas with a loaded shotgun nearby,” the news release said.

Pallas was found with severe cuts on her arms, which police say were sustained before officers arrived. She was taken into police custody without further incident.

Pallas was transported to a local hospital for treatment, then booked into the South Placer County jail, where she is ineligible for bail.

SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019.