Folsom police arrest man and juveniles in vehicle burglaries at Palladio Mall, Kaiser

Vehicle the suspects were found in. Officers also found a .40 caliber handgun with an altered serial number inside the vehicle.

A man and two juveniles were arrested by Folsom police Friday evening, accused of breaking into vehicles, according to a news release from the Folsom Police Department.

Anthony Martell, 21, and two juveniles, all of them from Sacramento, were arrested on charges of vehicle burglary. Officers also found a .40-caliber handgun with an altered serial number inside the vehicle they were arrested in.

Between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Folsom Police Department received multiple calls about vehicles that were broken into at Kaiser Folsom and the Palladio Mall, according to the release. Officers obtained security footage of the suspect vehicle, which was found near the Folsom Premium Outlets.

The juveniles were booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall, while Martell was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All three also face firearms charges for the gun that was found inside their vehicle, according to the news release.