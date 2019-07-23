Sacramento man gets 15 years in prison for downloading child pornography

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 16 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019.

A Sacramento man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for receipt of child pornography, according to a news release from the California Department of Justice. According to the release, David Patrick Seilheimer, 54, used a file sharing program to find and download child pornography between May 2015 and February 7, 2018.

Seilheimer has a prior sex-abuse conviction in Colorado Springs, Colorado, for molesting his stepdaughter from the time she was 8 years old until she was 18, according to court documents. At the time he was arrested in Sacramento, Seilheimer was still on Colorado state parole and was required to register as a sex offender.

The case was put together by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, managed by the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office. The case is part of a larger effort by the California Department of Justice to combat child exploitation and abuse, Project Safe Childhood.