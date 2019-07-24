Woman sentenced to 10 years for identity theft scheme that cost Davis residents $200K

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.

A New York woman has been convicted and sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for a more than two-year-long identity theft scheme that cost six Davis residents a total of more than $200,000.

Humadai Humadai, 59, pleaded no contest to felony grand theft and 11 counts of felony identity theft and was sentenced to 10 years and 4 months in prison, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office announced this week.

Humadai created bank and email accounts in the names of the six Davis residents using stolen identifying information, subsequently using the fraudulent accounts to take out loans for tens of thousands of dollars, the DA’s Office said in a news release.

The scheme, which prosecutors say ran from May 2014 to September 2016, first came to the Davis Police Department’s attention in 2016 when one of the victims was sued in civil court for an unpaid loan that Humadai had obtained in 2014. Five other victims came forward later, the news release said, with estimated losses exceeding $200,000.

Humadai, who left California in 2017 and moved to New York to work as a caregiver, was extradited back this March, the news release said.

“Identity theft is more than just a financial crime,” Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang said in a prepared statement. “Victims of identity theft frequently find their credit records ruined that could take years to repair. It could lead to lawsuits, false arrests and imprisonment, which would have significant impact on a victim financially, emotionally and physically.”