Man accused of Placer County terrorist threats arrested in Reno, authorities say

A man accused of terrorist threats in Placer County was arrested earlier this week in Reno, authorities said.

Oscar Herrera-Almodovar, 41, was located and arrested by Reno police Monday after being tracked there by Placer County Sheriff’s Office detectives, the latter agency said Wednesday in a news release.

Herrera was a “fugitive from justice” who had been wanted on an arrest warrant for robbery and terrorist threats, according to the news release.

Herrera remains in custody at the Washoe County jail in Nevada.

