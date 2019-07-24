Man accused of Placer County terrorist threats arrested in Reno, authorities say

Oscar Herrera-Almodovar, 41.

A man accused of terrorist threats in Placer County was arrested earlier this week in Reno, authorities said.

Oscar Herrera-Almodovar, 41, was located and arrested by Reno police Monday after being tracked there by Placer County Sheriff’s Office detectives, the latter agency said Wednesday in a news release.

Herrera was a “fugitive from justice” who had been wanted on an arrest warrant for robbery and terrorist threats, according to the news release.

Herrera remains in custody at the Washoe County jail in Nevada.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 16, 2019.