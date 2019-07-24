A Yuba City man tried to stop a car burglary. He was beat up and put in a hospital

A Yuba City man ended up in the hospital after trying to intervene in a would-be car burglary Sunday morning, according to Yuba City police.

The incident happened at 21st Street and Fruitvale Avenue at about 8:10 a.m. The man caught the suspect breaking into a white van that belonged to one of his neighbors, according to Lt. Jim Runyen, spokesman for the Yuba City police. When the man tried to intervene, he was attacked.

The man suffered a broken rib, a tear on his spleen, swollen eyes, ears, and a number of cuts and abrasions, according to Runyen.

The suspect who attacked him has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile, was located in the area and taken into police custody, Runyen said. He is currently in the juvenile detention center on charges of robbery, felony assault, vandalism and theft.