Roseville police arrest four people in three retail theft incidences

Four people were recently arrested in Roseville in connection to three separate retail theft incidents, according to the Roseville Police Department.

On Tuesday, Carlton Singleton was accused of stealing items from a store at the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard across the street from the mall, according to police spokesman Rob Baquera. The incident was reported by store employees and officers arrested Singleton, 28, before he could leave the parking lot, Baquera said. He is at South Placer County Jail on theft charges.

On July 17, Matthew Pannell was arrested and booked into the Placer jail on robbery charges. Pannell, 39, had allegedly taken items from a store on the 10000 block of Fairway Drive without paying and pepper-sprayed employees when he was confronted, Baquera said. Pannell fled the scene on foot and officers later found him hiding in a greenbelt.

Two others were arrested July 17. According to Baquera, Stephenie Turpen was accused of stealing items in the 1900 block of Douglas Boulevard and fled the store after fighting with employees, according to Baquera. From there, she was picked up in a car driven by Anthony Greco, police said. Officers found Turpen, 40, and Greco, 44, while they were attempting to flee, Baquera said.

Greco fled on foot. Turpen attempted to drive away, according to Baquera, but was apprehended. Greco was later found hiding in a bank restroom. Both were booked into South Placer Jail on warrants, theft and drug-related charges.