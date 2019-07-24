Firefighters went to extinguish flames on a car near American River. A body was found

Authorities are investigating death of a man whose body was found burning in a parking lot at American River Parkway, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to the parkway’s El Manto Access early Wednesday after reports of a vehicle on fire, according to Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office. While extinguishing the blaze, fire personnel realized there was a body in the car and called the Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived at the scene shortly after 5 a.m.

Detectives are investigating. No details are known about the victim, nor are there any reports of a missing person or stolen vehicles.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.