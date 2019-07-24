Man who tried to rob a house in Oroville shot to death by woman who owns the home

An armed robbery attempt in Oroville early Wednesday morning didn’t go as planned for the intruder.

The suspected would-be robber, Cody Faunce, was shot and killed at the home on Arbol Avenue by the female homeowner around 3:30 a.m., as he physically fought the male homeowner, authorities said.

In the process, the woman also shot the male homeowner, who was rushed to a hospital, according to a news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Department.

Faunce, 33, was found dead at the scene, authorities said. The female homeowner was not injured.

Police said they haven’t arrested anyone in conjunction with the shooting and there are no outstanding suspects. The investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.