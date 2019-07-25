Sacramento man pointed gun at driver during I-80 road rage fit, Fairfield police say

A handgun allegedly pointed at a victim during a Wednesday road rage incident on Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

A Sacramento man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly threatening another driver with a handgun during a road rage incident on Interstate 80, Fairfield police said.

Fairfield police, Vacaville police and California Highway Patrol officers arrested Brandon Jackson, 28, on suspicion of criminal threats and illegal possession of a firearm shortly after an altercation with another vehicle, the Fairfield Police Department said in a news release.

The incident began about 8 p.m., when a female driver called 911 to report that someone threw an object at her car while driving on eastbound I-80 near North Texas Street, the news release said.

Both vehicles exited the freeway and came to a stop next to each other at a red light, and Jackson allegedly yelled at the victim while pointing a handgun in her face, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The vehicles parted ways, but Jackson was located by officers and arrested without incident. A search of his vehicle turned up an illegally possessed firearm, according to the news release.

Jackson was booked into the Solano County jail.

SHARE COPY LINK Driving incidents can quickly escalate into potentially dangerous situations. Here are five tips that may prevent the situation from escalating if you find yourself the victim of someone else's bad behavior.