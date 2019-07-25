Video shows woman kicked in head, dragged to ground in Stockton by group of suspects

Brutal attack on Stockton man, woman in driveway caught on camera On July 21, 2019, around 11:30 p.m., a group attacked a man and woman in the 900 block of Henry Long Drive in the Weston Ranch area of Stockton. The incident was caught on camera and police are searching for the suspects. Tips: (916) 946-0600. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On July 21, 2019, around 11:30 p.m., a group attacked a man and woman in the 900 block of Henry Long Drive in the Weston Ranch area of Stockton. The incident was caught on camera and police are searching for the suspects. Tips: (916) 946-0600.

Stockton police are searching for multiple suspects seen on video punching and kicking a man and woman Sunday night.

The Stockton Police Department posted video of the assault, which occurred about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in a driveway in the 900 block of Henry Long Drive, according to a news release.

A group of four or five suspects, some male and some female, can be seen punching and kicking the female victim multiple times, at one point while she is on the ground. The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries and has since been released, police said.

Police say the victims’ vehicle was also vandalized during the assault.

The news release says the suspects are “believed to be known to the area” but have not been identified by authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8176, or Stockton Crime Stoppers Inc. at 209-946-0600. Tips can also be left anonymously by texting “TIPSPD” to 274637.

The Stockton Police Department says rewards up to $10,000 may be offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the incident.