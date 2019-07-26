Woodland man arrested in alleged robberies; police say he wielded knife and stun gun

Antonio Godinez, 23, of Woodland.

Police arrested a Woodland man who allegedly stole an air compressor and a power generator from two separate home improvement stores Thursday morning, wielding a knife and a stun gun against employees as he did so, the Vacaville Police Department said.

Antonio Godinez, 23, was arrested by Vacaville officers near Interstate 80 and Leisure Town Road. Police found a “fancy, new air compressor” in the front seat of Godinez’s vehicle and a generator in his trunk, the department said in a Facebook post.

A preliminary investigation determined a suspect first robbed a store in Fairfield about 7 a.m. Thursday, then another in Vacaville about 15 minutes later, the Vacaville department said.

In both instances, police said, he was confronted by loss prevention employees as he walked out of the stores. In Fairfield, he fended off the employees with a stun gun, and in Vacaville he threatened employees with a knife, the news release said.

Godinez was arrested without further incident and booked into the Solano County jail, on charges of robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

