Auburn man pleads guilty to producing child pornography with a webcam, 7-year-old

An Auburn man pleaded guilty to a charge of producing child pornography, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of California.

Court documents say Christopher Lee, 66, used a webcam to produce child pornography involving a 7-year-old, and streamed the video to an individual who lived in England. Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison with a $250,000 fine.

The case is part of an investigation by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Placer County Sheriff’s Department.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a larger effort by the Department of Justice to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.

