Elk Grove police charge man in restaurant burglary, say he may have stolen from others

Elk Grove police have arrested a burglary suspect whom they say was also responsible for a string of burglaries from 2015 through 2016, according to a news release from the department.

Andy Hon Vo Chong, 48, of Sacramento was arrested and charged with burglary July 25, according to the release. On July 20, the owner of a restaurant on Elk Grove Boulevard discovered one of his windows had been broken and some cash was stolen from the register. Police said video of Chong was captured on the restaurant’s surveillance system, leading police to identify and arrest Chong at the motel he was staying at.

Chong was taken to the main jail and charged with burglary. Police said Chong is also a person of interest in three other burglaries in the Elk Grove area.

Police said this isn’t the first time Chong has encountered trouble with the law. Chong was convicted following burglaries in 2015 and 2016 at several restaurants in the Sacramento area. Chong was arrested in 2016, and was released from jail after serving his sentence.