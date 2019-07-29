High-speed chase of stolen vehicle ends after it runs out of gas in Elk Grove

How to avoid car theft Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves.

A reckless driving incident turned into a high-speed chase Saturday night for law enforcement officers, according to a news release from the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police received a call late Saturday night about a reckless driver in the area of Sheldon Road and Bradshaw Road, according to the release. Officers discovered that the vehicle in question had been reported stolen after the caller provided the call center with the license plate number.

Officers located the vehicle in the area of Bradshaw Road and Elk Grove Boulevard. The suspect, 32-year-old Jose Aguilar-Carrion, initially pulled over when officers arrived. However, Aguilar-Carrion quickly accelerated the vehicle and fled the scene, leading officers on a four-mile pursuit that ended when Aguilar-Carrion’s vehicle ran out of gas, police said.

Aguilar was detained with the help of a police K-9 unit after he resisted officers.

According to the release, Aguilar-Carrion was taken to a hospital for treatment, and was later transported to the main jail, where he was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, felony evading, and resisting/obstructing arrest. Aguilar-Carrion was discovered to have been on probation and had an active warrant out for his arrest, the release said.