Purse snatching suspect sought after Elk Grove police call off Monday night search
A suspected purse snatcher eluded Elk Grove police and a sheriff’s helicopter Monday night, authorities said.
The Elk Grove Police Department searched for the suspect, accused of stealing a purse in the area of Sheldon and Calvine roads near Elk Grove Florin Road sometime before 7:30 p.m., the department said in a tweet.
Police called off the search, which included a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office air unit, around 8:15 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department said in another tweet.
The suspect is described as a black male adult, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11, approximately 180 pounds, who was last seen wearing glasses, a black shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115.
