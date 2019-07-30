Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Purse snatching suspect sought after Elk Grove police call off Monday night search

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 23

Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 23, 2019. By
Up Next
Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 23, 2019. By

A suspected purse snatcher eluded Elk Grove police and a sheriff’s helicopter Monday night, authorities said.

The Elk Grove Police Department searched for the suspect, accused of stealing a purse in the area of Sheldon and Calvine roads near Elk Grove Florin Road sometime before 7:30 p.m., the department said in a tweet.

Police called off the search, which included a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office air unit, around 8:15 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department said in another tweet.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11, approximately 180 pounds, who was last seen wearing glasses, a black shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  