Purse snatching suspect sought after Elk Grove police call off Monday night search

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of July 23 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of July 23, 2019.

A suspected purse snatcher eluded Elk Grove police and a sheriff’s helicopter Monday night, authorities said.

The Elk Grove Police Department searched for the suspect, accused of stealing a purse in the area of Sheldon and Calvine roads near Elk Grove Florin Road sometime before 7:30 p.m., the department said in a tweet.

Police called off the search, which included a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office air unit, around 8:15 p.m., the Elk Grove Police Department said in another tweet.

The suspect is described as a black male adult, between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-11, approximately 180 pounds, who was last seen wearing glasses, a black shirt and blue jeans.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115.