Three arrested in string of Elk Grove vehicle burglaries Tuesday, police say

Elk Grove police arrested three suspects in connection with a series of three vehicle burglaries Tuesday afternoon.
Three Sacramento men were arrested in connection with three vehicle burglaries in Elk Grove, police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Elk Grove police arrested Kevin Davis, 19; Donald Zackery, 20; and Nalon Rapier, 21. Police said in a news release they were found with stolen property inside their vehicle and more stolen property discarded along their car’s route.

Police first responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle “casing” the parking lot at Morse Park, the release said.

A 911 caller reported seeing a suspect run across the parking lot toward the suspect vehicle with a purse, the release said. The caller advised two parked vehicles had their windows broken.

A responding officer initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz sedan, along eastbound Elk Grove Boulevard and detained the three occupants, police said.

Officers found stolen property from the two Morse Park vehicles that had been discarded along the Mercedes’ route. Police found additional stolen property inside the Mercedes, apparently taken during a third burglary in the 9000 block of Bruceville Road.

Rapier, Zackery and Davis were each arrested on charges arrested to burglary and booked into the Sacramento County jail.

