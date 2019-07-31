Roseville police looking for hit-and-run suspect

Roseville police are looking for the man seen in this video buying a candy bar and paying for fuel. Police believe that he is one of the passengers in a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last week. Roseville Police Department

Roseville police are searching for a man in a hit-and-run that involved a woman and her baby, according to a department news release.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday at Atlantic Street and Wills Road, according to the release. A late model black Chevrolet Silverado pickup towing a red auto trailer with a Honda Civic on it ran a red light going eastbound on Atlantic Street. The pickup struck a white Toyota Prius that was turning right onto Atlantic from Wills Road. The truck continued onto the I-80 on-ramp, according to the release.

The occupants of the Prius, a woman and her baby, were treated at a hospital for minor injuries, according to Rob Baquera, spokesman for the Roseville police.

Officers found footage from a gas station where the Chevrolet had stopped right before the crash. In the video, a man gets out of the Chevrolet and goes into the gas station to pay for fuel and a candy bar. The man is believed to be one of the passengers, Baquera said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to call Roseville police or to email investigating officer Nina Phelps at NPhelps@roseville.ca.us.