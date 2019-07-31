Crime - Sacto 911
Man faces charges after police say they found LSD, ecstasy and cocaine in Kings Beach
Placer County sheriff officials discovered LSD, ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana in the car of a man they pulled over for a vehicle violation Monday morning in Kings Beach, according to a news release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 12:50 a.m. Monday, police pulled over a gray Nissan pickup driven by Timothy Hardin, according to Lt. Andrew Scott, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. Hardin, 28, had a DUI warrant out for his arrest in Contra Costa County and was driving with a suspended driver’s license.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a duffel bag and a backpack with 106 tabs of LSD, three grams of cocaine, four grams of ecstasy, 88 grams of marijuana and bud shake, a digital scale and eleven small plastic bags, according to the release.
Hardin was arrested on two counts of transportation of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sales and driving on a suspended license.
