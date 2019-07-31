Man faces charges after police say they found LSD, ecstasy and cocaine in Kings Beach

Placer County sheriff officials discovered LSD, ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana in the car of a man they pulled over for a vehicle violation Monday morning in Kings Beach, according to a news release from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:50 a.m. Monday, police pulled over a gray Nissan pickup driven by Timothy Hardin, according to Lt. Andrew Scott, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office. Hardin, 28, had a DUI warrant out for his arrest in Contra Costa County and was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a duffel bag and a backpack with 106 tabs of LSD, three grams of cocaine, four grams of ecstasy, 88 grams of marijuana and bud shake, a digital scale and eleven small plastic bags, according to the release.

Hardin was arrested on two counts of transportation of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance for sales and driving on a suspended license.