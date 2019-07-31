Police searching for man who fired shots blocks from American River College

Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a shooter at large near American River College in North Highlands, officials said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of College Oak Drive and Madison Avenue at 2:47 p.m., said Sgt. Tess Deterding, spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, described as a man with a dark complexion and wearing blue jeans a white T-shirt, allegedly shot at people in the area but did not injure anyone, she said.

Officers have set up a perimeter and are searching for the man, Deterding said. It is not an active shooter situation, she said.