Rocklin man gets 20 years in prison for distributing child porn

A Rocklin man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for distributing child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California.

Court document show Cameron Fox, 35, met a minor victim online for sexual purposes, and, upon meeting her in person, sent her child pornography.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice in May 2006. The goal of the project is to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually abuse children, and identify and rescue victims.