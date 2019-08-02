Crime - Sacto 911
Woman arrested in Roseville for attempted murder after attacking sister-in-law, stabbing herself
A woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder by the Roseville Police Department after a stabbing involving a separating married couple occurred.
Ziaoxin Wu, 32, was taken into custody after allegedly stabbing her husband’s sister in front of a bank on the 2900 block of Douglas Boulevard, according to a Roseville Police Department news release.
Police initially received a call regarding two women and a man fighting in front of a bank, according to the release.
Wu and her husband were determined to be finalizing their separation of marriage, and the husband brought his sister along for support, according to the release.
When the three finished in the bank, Wu allegedly pulled out a kitchen knife from her purse and tried to stab her husband’s sister, but her husband intervened, and she inadvertently stabbed herself in the abdomen, according to the release.
Witnesses at the scene of the stabbing and surveillance video from the bank confirmed the sequence of events, and Wu was placed under arrest and hospitalized. She will later be booked into the South Placer Jail.
There are four banks on that block of Douglas Boulevard, including a Five Star Bank, a First Northern Bank, an American River Bank and an Umpqua Bank.
