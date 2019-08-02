Roseville man tried to evade officers, then fought them, police say

Frederick Reithel, 28, of Roseville is accused of evading a police officer, assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence. Roseville Police Department

A Roseville man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence and fighting with police officers, Roseville police said in statement.

Police were called to a car dealership on Automall Drive after a man became aggressive with employees, according to Rob Baquera, spokesman for Roseville police. Frederick Reithel, 28, was sitting in his car when officers arrived. When officers asked Reithel to exit his vehicle, he put it in reverse and backed up, nearly striking an officer, Baquera said.

Police then pursued the vehicle. One of the patrol cars attempted to stop Reithel, who responded by ramming his vehicle into the patrol car.

Officers eventually disabled Reithel’s car and then chased him foot, eventually capturing him.

Reithel was booked into the South Placer County jail on suspicion of evading a police officer, assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence, officials said.