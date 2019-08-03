Sacramento police investigating Upper Land Park shooting that left one man dead

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night in Upper Land Park.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of 5th Street in response to a potential shooting. Once on scene, officers discovered a 37-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Emergency responders delivered first aid but the man, who as not yet been identified, died at the scene.

Police did not say if there was a suspect in custody and a motive is still unknown, according to the release. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is expected to disclose the identity of the man after next of kin have been notified, police said.