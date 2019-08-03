Crime - Sacto 911
Sacramento police at Del Paso Heights apartment building where man has barricaded himself inside
Sacramento police are on the scene of a Del Paso Heights apartment building where a man has barricaded himself inside.
Police responded to the building in the 700 block of Plaza Avenue shortly before 3 p.m., according to dispatchers. The apartment complex has been evacuated.
A section of Plaza Road was closed off near Rio Linda Boulevard.
