Police, coroner investigating after man is found dead in downtown Roseville

A man was found dead Tuesday morning in Roseville lying down near a public library, police said.

Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera said the man’s body was found around 5 a.m. on the 200 block of Taylor Street, a mostly residential street.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene but currently are not considering the death to be suspicious, Baquera said.

“We’re doing our due diligence,” he said.

Investigators do not yet know the man’s cause of death, but he was taken by the Placer County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause, Baquera said.

Police believe the man was homeless, he said.