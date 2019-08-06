Phone scam threatening water shutoff making its way through Sacramento County

Here they are: 5 of the highest-profile scams in Sacramento history The college admissions scam involving former Carmichael resident William Rick Singer has made national headlines. Here are five other recent scams from the greater Sacramento area involving millions of dollars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The college admissions scam involving former Carmichael resident William Rick Singer has made national headlines. Here are five other recent scams from the greater Sacramento area involving millions of dollars.

Sacramento County is warning that a recent phone scam is targeting customers by threatening to shut off service if the victims don’t fork over payment.

The Sacramento County Water Agency says customers have alerted the agency to the scheme, in which the caller claims county officials will shut off their water within 30 minutes if they don’t make a payment, the county Department of Water Resources said Tuesday in a news release.

“SCWA will shut off water in the event of an emergency, but the water agency will never demand money from customers over the phone or in person for non-payment,” the news release said.

Customers are urged not to send money to the scammers, and to report them to their water provider.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The water agency serves nearly 200,000 customers. If you do not know who your water provider is (there are 27 different purveyors within the county, including the Sacramento County Water Agency), you can find out by searching for your address online at www.publicapps.saccounty.net/PurveyorLookup.