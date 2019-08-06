Husband, wife dead in apparent murder-suicide shooting at Carmichael senior care facility

See the scene where 2 people were shot at an assisted living care facility in Carmichael Two people have been shot Tuesday morning at an elderly care facility in Carmichael, August 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two people have been shot Tuesday morning at an elderly care facility in Carmichael, August 6, 2019.

A husband and wife died in an apparent murder-suicide at an elderly care facility Tuesday in Carmichael, Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials said.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said units responded about 11:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Walnut Avenue, near Cypress Avenue, in which two people were shot at the Aegis Living Carmichael senior facility.

Deterding said two victims were located inside of a single room, one with gunshot wounds to the upper body and one with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Fire personnel pronounced both dead at the scene. A weapon was also located in the room, Deterding said.

The woman lived at the facility and the male victim was visiting her, Deterding said. It was not known which spouse fired the shots.

“Both individuals were reportedly suffering from some sort of dementia-related mental issues,” she said.

Staff had reported the incident to the fire department, which responded to the scene and notified the Sheriff’s Office. The ages of the victims were not known, but both were older than 60, Deterding said.

Identity of the deceased will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of the family.