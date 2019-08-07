Sacramento County jail inmate dies weeks after transfer to hospital, authorities say

OverCorrection: Crisis in California Jails In 2011, California was ordered to reduce its prison population. Since then, California's Central Valley inmate murders have tripled and suicides have risen 23%. Our investigation, OverCorrection: Crisis in California jails, publishes April 23. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In 2011, California was ordered to reduce its prison population. Since then, California's Central Valley inmate murders have tripled and suicides have risen 23%. Our investigation, OverCorrection: Crisis in California jails, publishes April 23.

A 33-year-old Sacramento man died Saturday at UC Davis Medical Center after being transported there in early July from the Sacramento Main Jail, sheriff and coroner’s officials confirmed Wednesday.

Coroner records available online show Bryan Debbs died Saturday, and the location of the “event” of his death is the address of the Sacramento County main jail downtown. The “event date” listed on the coroner’s log shows his death was related to an incident on July 8.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Rod Grassman said Saturday’s death occurred at UC Davis Medical Center and not at the jail. In a brief phone interview Wednesday morning, Grassman said he would not be able to provide further information on the circumstances of the death for several hours.

Coroner Kim Gin confirmed Debbs died at UC Davis Medical Center, and said the coroner log information posted online indicates the man was transported to the hospital from the jail on the morning of July 8. Gin said she could not provide additional information on the death or any potential injury or illness Debbs may have sustained.

Debbs had been in jail at the time serving a 120-day sentence, handed down June 4, for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest.

Sacramento County Superior Court records show Debbs was charged in five felony cases and 17 misdemeanor cases between 2007 and 2019. His felony convictions include battery of a peace officer and witness intimidation.