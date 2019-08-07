Missing Rio Linda woman sought, possibly ‘violent’ or ‘volatile,’ sheriff’s office says

Mai Lee Vang, 32.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says an at-risk missing woman suffering from a medical condition that can make her “volatile” and “violent” is sought, last seen in the Rio Linda area Tuesday night.

Officers have asked for the public’s help in locating Mai Lee Vang, 32, who has been missing since leaving her I Street residence in Rio Linda on foot around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release and text message alert by the Sheriff’s Office.

Vang is described as a 32-year-old Asian female, 5-foot-2, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pink shorts and pink glitter sandals.

Vang reportedly left her residence without “essential medications” she takes daily, “and as a result could become violent,” the news release said.

“The public is urged not to approach Vang but rather report the sighting immediately” by calling 911, sheriff’s officials say. Anyone with additional information on Vang should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-875-5115.