Crime - Sacto 911
Roseville police seek suspect in attempted jewelry theft near Galleria mall
Roseville police are seeking help identifying a man they say tried to steal from a jewelry store in Roseville, near the Westfield Galleria.
The man recently attempted to steal “thousands of dollars worth of jewelry” from a store in the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard, near Roseville Parkway, the Roseville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
In a surveillance photo posted by police, the suspect is seen in a white T-shirt, gray shorts and a red or orange hat.
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Roseville Police Department’s investigations unit at 916-746-1059.
Comments