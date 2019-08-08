Crime - Sacto 911
Oroville woman arrested for arson in small fire on forest land, Cal Fire says
Cal Fire and sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of arson in connection with a small fire Wednesday morning in Oroville.
Aubree Hudson, 33, of Oroville, was arrested and booked into the Butte County jail facing a charge of arson to forest land, the Cal Fire Butte Unit said in a news release.
The fire was set just off Olive Highway near the Gold Country Casino just before 7:30 a.m., and a woman was spotted by responding fire crews quickly walking away from the fire.
Hudson’s bail is set at $75,000.
Comments