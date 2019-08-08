Oroville woman arrested for arson in small fire on forest land, Cal Fire says

An Oroville woman was arrested on suspicion of arson Wednesday, July 7, 2019, in connection to a small grass fire along Olive Highway.

Cal Fire and sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of arson in connection with a small fire Wednesday morning in Oroville.

Aubree Hudson, 33, of Oroville, was arrested and booked into the Butte County jail facing a charge of arson to forest land, the Cal Fire Butte Unit said in a news release.

The fire was set just off Olive Highway near the Gold Country Casino just before 7:30 a.m., and a woman was spotted by responding fire crews quickly walking away from the fire.

Hudson’s bail is set at $75,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW