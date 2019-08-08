Crime - Sacto 911

Oroville woman arrested for arson in small fire on forest land, Cal Fire says

An Oroville woman was arrested on suspicion of arson Wednesday, July 7, 2019, in connection to a small grass fire along Olive Highway.
Cal Fire and sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of arson in connection with a small fire Wednesday morning in Oroville.

Aubree Hudson, 33, of Oroville, was arrested and booked into the Butte County jail facing a charge of arson to forest land, the Cal Fire Butte Unit said in a news release.

The fire was set just off Olive Highway near the Gold Country Casino just before 7:30 a.m., and a woman was spotted by responding fire crews quickly walking away from the fire.

Hudson’s bail is set at $75,000.

