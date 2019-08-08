Cal Expo Costco in Sacramento is evacuated after report of man with gun, but threat is over

The Cal Expo Costco was cleared out Thursday night after police responded to a report of a man with a gun, police said. No shots were fired.
Molly Sullivan
Police responding to a report of an armed man inside the Cal Expo Costco in Sacramento on Thursday night determined the threat was over after not finding anyone matching the description, police said.
The Costco, located at 1600 Expo Parkway in Arden Arcade, was evacuated around 7:30 p.m., according to Sacramento police. The threat was determined to be over around 9 p.m.
Molly Sullivan covers crime, breaking news and police accountability for The Bee. She grew up in Northern California and is an alumna of Chico State.
Meghan Bobrowsky, from Scripps College, is a local news reporter for The Sacramento Bee, focusing on breaking news and school funding. She grew up in nearby Davis.
