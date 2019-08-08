Cal Expo Costco in Sacramento is evacuated after report of man with gun, but threat is over

The Cal Expo Costco was cleared out Thursday night after police responded to a report of a man with a gun, police said. No shots were fired.

Police responding to a report of an armed man inside the Cal Expo Costco in Sacramento on Thursday night determined the threat was over after not finding anyone matching the description, police said.

The Costco, located at 1600 Expo Parkway in Arden Arcade, was evacuated around 7:30 p.m., according to Sacramento police. The threat was determined to be over around 9 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW