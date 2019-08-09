Three recent sexual assault incidents in Davis reported this week, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Davis police say they have received reports this week of three sexual assault incidents: one from this Tuesday, one from July and another from April.

A female victim reported to police that on July 15, an unknown suspect approached her at Arroyo Park, grabbed her and bound her hands, placed her in his vehicle, drove her to an unknown rural location and sexually assaulted her, the Davis Police Department said in a news release Thursday. The victim reports that the suspect then drove her back to the park and released her.

The victim described the suspect as a white man in his early 30s, about 5-foot-10, with a medium build and short, dark hair. Police say the victim received medical treatment soon after the incident but did not report the assault to police until Wednesday.

The most recent incident, which happened Tuesday, involved another female victim reporting that an unknown male subject grabbed her shorts as she was walking in Mace Ranch Park, the news release said. The victim described the suspect as a white man, about 5-foot-9 with a heavy build, with wavy hair. He was described as wearing a T-shirt and light blue shorts, police say.

The police department says it also received a third-party report this week that a victim had been sexually assaulted in April in the parking lot of the Westlake Plaza shopping center. The suspect was described as a white man, about 6 feet tall with a heavy build.

Police are still investigating whether the cases are related and have not ruled anything out, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Davis Police Department’s investigations unit at 530-747-5400.