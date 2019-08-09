Crime - Sacto 911
Short chase ends with suspect crashing into building in midtown Sacramento, police say
See water gush high in midtown Sacramento after police chase ends in crash
A brief police pursuit Thursday night in midtown Sacramento ended when a driver crashed into a water main, police say.
Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 17th and I streets about 11:45 p.m. when the driver failed to stop, according Sacramento Police Department’s daily activity log.
The driver then collided into a water main and a building in the 1200 block of 17th Street, a few blocks away, according to the log. Video taken at the scene shows streams of water spraying from the water main, with a white car next to it on the sidewalk.
The man exited the vehicle and surrendered to police, according to the activity log. Police arrested the driver, identified only as a male adult, on suspicion of driving under the influence and evading police.
