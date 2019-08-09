Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Short chase ends with suspect crashing into building in midtown Sacramento, police say

See water gush high in midtown Sacramento after police chase ends in crash

A brief police pursuit late August 8, 2019, in midtown Sacramento ended when a driver crashed into a water main, police say. By
Up Next
A brief police pursuit late August 8, 2019, in midtown Sacramento ended when a driver crashed into a water main, police say. By

A brief police pursuit Thursday night in midtown Sacramento ended when a driver crashed into a water main, police say.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 17th and I streets about 11:45 p.m. when the driver failed to stop, according Sacramento Police Department’s daily activity log.

The driver then collided into a water main and a building in the 1200 block of 17th Street, a few blocks away, according to the log. Video taken at the scene shows streams of water spraying from the water main, with a white car next to it on the sidewalk.

The man exited the vehicle and surrendered to police, according to the activity log. Police arrested the driver, identified only as a male adult, on suspicion of driving under the influence and evading police.

Profile Image of Michael McGough
Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
  Comments  