‘A call we shell-dom get’: Frightened by turtle at her door, Elk Grove resident calls police

An Elk Grove police officer captured a turtle Monday after a resident called saying the turtle was at her door and she was frightened by it, the department said in a social media post Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.

Elk Grove police responded to an unusual call this week, one that the department said it “shell-dom” receives, in a social media post Friday.

An Elk Grove resident called police on Monday to report a turtle on her doorstep, and officers responded to locate the shelled terrapin.

“The caller was very frightened,” said Officer Jason Jimenez, spokesman for the Elk Grove Police Department.

Officers arrived at the home in the area of Crystal Walk Circle near Big Horn Boulevard but the turtle had, surprisingly quickly, left the premises. The resident told police that she was scared of the turtle and wasn’t sure if she could outrun it, Jimenez said. The officers told the woman to call back if it returned.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers later found the turtle crawling on the sidewalk not far from the property, Jimenez said.

“The turtle was found & a short pursuit ensued,” the department said on Twitter. The department’s post showed a video of the turtle scurrying up a curb onto grass as police zeroed in.

Jimenez said the officers took the turtle to a wildlife area where it was released.