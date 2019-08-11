CHP needs help identifying suspect and victim of a hit-and-run in Grass Valley

The California Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Grass Valley that critically injured a pedestrian late Saturday night.

A witness told the CHP that the driver was a woman in a mid-2000s Toyota Highlander. The witness told the officers that they had spoken to the driver before she fled and that they would be able to identify her in a photo lineup. The accident occurred at Red Dog Road and Berrgren Lane.

The victim also has not been identified, the CHP said in a Facebook post. “The only identifying feature is a flower tattoo on his left shoulder,” the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP at 530-477-4900 during normal business hours or 916-861-1300 after hours.