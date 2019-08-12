CHP rescues dog kicked out of vehicle on the side of a freeway near Placerville

A dog allegedly abandoned on the side of westbound Highway 50 Sunday evening was rescued by California Highway Patrol officers.

California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking information after a dog was kicked out of a vehicle on the side of Highway 50 near Placerville on Sunday evening.

A witness reported seeing a vehicle slow down on westbound Highway 50 before a dog was let out and the vehicle sped away, CHP’s Placerville office said in a news release.

The dog, which looks similar to a boxer breed, was rescued by an arriving officer without harm, CHP says.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. near Greenstone Road, about halfway between Shingle Springs and Placerville, CHP’s news release said.

“Not sure what would bring someone to abandoning an innocent dog on a freeway,” CHP Placerville said in a news release. “We will reserve further comment on that.”

Anyone with information on who may have abandoned the dog can call CHP’s Placerville office at 916-861-1300 or El Dorado County animal services at 530-621-5795.

