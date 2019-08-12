Three arrested in weekend vehicle burglaries, Folsom police say

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 6 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 6, 2019.

Folsom police arrested three suspects early Saturday morning after receiving reports of thefts involving both locked and unlocked cars, authorities say.

Marissa Marie Lopez, 39, Casey James Schmidt, 26, and David Henessy, 42, all of Sacramento, were located and arrested just after 4 a.m. Saturday after being connected with the burglaries, the Folsom Police Department said Monday in a news release.

Police responded after a resident heard a car alarm sounding and saw a person walk away from that vehicle and get into a different car. The driver of that car, identified in the news release as Henessy, was stopped and detained, but the other individual was not found.

Officers then found Lopez and Schmidt, the latter of whom fit the description from the first vehicle break-in, about a half-mile away “rummaging through” a second, unlocked vehicle, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspects were booked into the Sacramento County jail on a litany of charges, including burglary, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy and prowling.

In one instance, the suspects broke car windows, and in at least one other they entered the vehicle through unlocked doors. Folsom police reminded residents to always lock their doors.

The police department did not specify where in Folsom the burglaries took place. No other information on the thefts was available.