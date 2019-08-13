Bank robbery suspect at large after Sacramento police search Woodbine neighborhood

Check Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 6 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 6, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 6, 2019.

One suspect was arrested but another remains at large following a bank robbery Monday on Freeport Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The department said in a tweet about 8:20 p.m. that a perimeter had been set up in a Woodbine neighborhood, in the area of Indian Lane just north of Florin Road, as officers searched for a possibly armed suspect in an undisclosed crime.

The outstanding suspect was sought in connection a bank robbery in the 5600 block of Freeport Boulevard earlier Monday evening, police spokesman Sgt. Vance Chandler said Tuesday.

The search was called off around 10 p.m. and the suspect was not located, Chandler said.

Police took one suspect into custody for the robbery before setting up the perimeter. Chandler said the suspect is a male adult who was not further identified by the department.

“We did locate some evidence from the robbery within the perimeter, and the investigation remains active at this time,” Chandler said.

No description has been given for the outstanding suspect.