Shots fired at West Sacramento detective in unmarked car. Officer not hurt, gunman still loose

West Sacramento police say they are searching for a suspect vehicle after someone fired shots at a detective in an unmarked car Wednesday morning, but the officer was not harmed.

The shooting happened in the area of Village Parkway and Davis Road about 7 a.m., West Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Stefan Iwanicki said.

A detective in an unmarked vehicle pulled up to that intersection on his way to work when shots were fired at him from a red SUV traveling in the opposite direction, Iwanicki said. The shooting occurred as the vehicles passed each other, he said.

The detective was the only occupant of the police vehicle. The vehicle was struck one time, but the officer inside was not hit or injured, Iwanicki said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The suspect SUV had at least two occupants and the shots were believed to be fired from out of the back seat, according to Iwanicki.

There did not appear to be a confrontation leading up to the shooting, Iwanicki said.

“As far as we know, there was no interaction prior to that,” Iwanicki said.

Multiple suspects remain on the loose after an “exhaustive search” Wednesday morning, but the scene is still being processed and the roadways in the immediate area will remain closed for most of the morning, Iwanicki said.

Iwanicki clarified that though the “active” portion of the search has ended, the suspects are still being sought and an investigation remains ongoing.