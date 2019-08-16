Wild ‘series of crimes’ in Roseville, including stolen golf cart, ends in arrest

Roseville police say they are still processing scenes throughout the city after an incident involving a “series of crimes” Friday morning. A suspect has been taken into custody without any major injuries reported.

“At this time it’s believed there was a golf cart stolen, a carjacking, a hit and run, and a vehicle crash into a fence,” Roseville Police Department spokesman Rob Baquera said in an emailed statement about 10:45 a.m.

Roseville police are still processing multiple crime scenes and collecting evidence, but “no significant injuries have been reported” so far, according to Baquera. No suspects are believed to be outstanding, he said.

The incident started about 9:30 a.m. when a Roseville police officer attempted to contact an individual who was on probation from Sacramento. That person fled from the officer and engaged in the litany of crimes attempting to get away, Baquera said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Baquera said the carjacking happened at St. Clare Catholic Church on the 1900 block of Junction Boulevard. The suspect exited a golf cart near the church and carjacked a motor vehicle, then fled west down Baseline Road before turning onto Watt Avenue toward Sacramento County.

The suspect ultimately drove through a spike strip deployed by the California Highway Patrol on Watt Avenue and continued driving until the vehicle crashed into a fence, Baquera said. The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was then taken into police custody.

The impact on involved roadways was not immediately clear.

Roseville police, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol responded to the incident, Baquera said.