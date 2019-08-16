Police investigating shooting threat targeting 2 Folsom High students, school says

Folsom Cordova Unified high schools will no longer report student ranking to universities. The three high schools in Folsom Cordova Unified School District have chosen to do away with student rankings because they felt brilliant students were getting left out. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The three high schools in Folsom Cordova Unified School District have chosen to do away with student rankings because they felt brilliant students were getting left out.

Police are investigating after Folsom High School received a shooting threat on social media that targeted the campus as well as specific students, the school said.

School officials says Folsom police are investigating and have determined the post and social media account “were impersonating a Folsom High student, and in fact belonged to an owner located far outside of the Folsom area,” according to an announcement posted to the front page of Folsom High School’s website.

The high school, at Iron Point and Prairie City roads, says two students were specifically named as targets in the threat, which was reported to police Thursday night, and that police and the school have contacted those students’ families.

A spokesperson for the Folsom Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Folsom High School’s post did not indicate whether any arrests have been made but said additional officers were assigned to the campus Friday morning.

“While this matter is still under investigation, it’s important to remember that offhand comments, jokes, and social media pranks have real consequences, exhausting school, district, and law enforcement resources,” the announcement said.

Monday marked the start of instruction at Folsom Cordova Unified School District campuses.

