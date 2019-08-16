Grass Valley man killed in Auburn motorcycle crash

A Grass Valley man was killed after a motorcycle and car collision in Auburn on Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Justin Schuler was riding east on Placer Hills Road around 8:10 p.m. when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Placer Hills and Crother roads, hitting a Subaru, according to a CHP press release. Schuler died at the scene. The female driver of the Subura was not injured.

The CHP said that Schuler was moving fast in the middle of the road and did not notice the car fast enough to stop, crashing into the side of the Subaru and throwing him onto the road. It is not known whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

The intersection was closed for 1½ hours for investigation before re-opening.