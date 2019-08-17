Elk Grove car dealership is evacuated after receiving a bomb threat

The Elk Grove Ford dealership was evacuated Saturday morning after a bomb threat was left on a voicemail, police said.

Sometime between 8:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a voicemail was left on the dealership’s machine making a bomb threat toward the location, according to a post on the Elk Grove Police Department Twitter page. Spokesman Officer Jason Jimenez said that the threat was then reported to police.

Police evacuated the building and swept the location for anything suspicious. Nothing was found.

Police are investigating the source of the call.

Elk Grove Ford is one of 15 car dealerships housed at the Elk Grove Auto Mall.