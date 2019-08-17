Sacramento police seek help identifying 3 women in connection with theft

Sacramento police are looking for three women who are suspected of theft downtown. Sacramento Police Department

Sacramento police are looking to identify three women in connection with a theft downtown, according to a Saturday press release.

A police spokesman was not able to provide any further details regarding the location or time of the theft.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. There is a reward of up to $1,000.