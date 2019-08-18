Crime - Sacto 911

Davis police arrest man for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence

A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after reportedly assaulting a female and then threatening bystanders with a knife in downtown Davis, officials said in a news release posted on Facebook.

Davis Police Department officers responded to a possible domestic violence incident in the area of Fourth and D streets at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. The post indicated the party that reported the incident said a man, later identified as Vincent Jiron, 47, was physically assaulting a female. Officers at the scene were told the man lunged at bystanders with a knife, but no injuries were reported.

Jiron was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and possession of narcotics, the release stated.

